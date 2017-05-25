Five Romanians die in car crash on Great Britain motorway

Five people died in a car accident on the M6 motorway in Great Britain, and all of them were Romanian citizens, reports Stokesentinel.co.uk, which cites information from the Police.

The collision, which occurred on the morning of May 24, involved a blue Mercedes articulated lorry and a blue Nissan Micra. The four men and one woman traveling in the Nissan Micra died, while a sixth person who was the front-seat passenger of the same car is currently in a stable condition at a local hospital.

“Specialist officers are now working with the families of those who have died, who were all Romanian nationals. The Romanian Embassy has been notified,” said a police spokesman.

Dan Mihalache, the Romanian Ambassador to UK, said that the consular section of the diplomatic mission has contacted the families of those involved in the M6 motorway accident, reports local Mediafax. The authorities have also established the procedures for the repatriation of the bodies.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Wikipedia)