Study: Most Romanians prefer to buy Christmas gifts from hypermarkets

About three quarters of Romanian consumers prefer to buy Christmas gifts from hypermarkets and supermarkets, a study by market research company 4Service Group Romania showed. The Romanians also look for gifts at clothing and footwear stores, cosmetics and perfume stores, toy stores, dedicated gift stores or bookstores.

On average, more than 56% of Romanians buy gifts for 2-5 people, while 30% of them buy presents for 6-10 people.

The same study revealed that more than half of Romanian consumers don’t believe that the Christmas discounts and deals are real, local News.ro reported. Only two out of ten respondents showed confidence in these offers while 20% said that sometimes these discounts are real and sometimes they’re not.

When it comes to the type of shopping they prefer, 52% of Romanian consumers said they would look for Christmas gifts in both offline and online stores. Only 4% of the respondents purchase the gifts strictly from the online stores.

The study also showed that early gift shopping is not very common among Romanians. Three out of ten Romanians start to buy gifts only 1-2 weeks before Christmas, while 28% of them buy gifts 2-3 weeks in advance. Meanwhile, almost a third of respondents start buying gifts only a few days before Christmas, and only one in ten begins the Christmas shopping more than a month before.

On average, choosing and buying the gifts takes between one and three days.

[email protected]