Two Romanians will participate in Budapest-Bamako charity car race early next year
22 November 2019
Two Romanians from Cluj will participate early next year in the Budapest-Bamako charity car race. They will travel 9,000 km and pass through nine countries to take school bags fully equipped with teaching supplies to children in Sierra Leone, Africa, local Monitorulcj.ro reported.

The race will start from Budapest on January 31, 2020, and will follow what is shaping up to be to be the longest and most demanding route of the Budapest-Bamako. The two Romanians joining the race are Albert Deak and Cătălin Priscorniță.

“Transilvania 4 Sierra Leone is a project started by my colleague Albert and myself in Cluj-Napoca. We want to participate in January 2020 in the largest off-road rally in the world, Budapest-Bamako, with the final destination in Sierra Leone in southwest Africa. On this occasion, we will travel 9,000 km and pass through nine countries to take there 4,000-5,000 school bags donated by children from Transylvania,” Cătălin Priscorniță said. “We will go to several hundred schools and personally donate these backpacks,” he added.

The two Romanians will travel in a Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80 nicknamed “The Beast” that is specially equipped for desert expeditions. At the end of the 9,000 km, after a 17-day race in which they can only trust their own forces, they will reach the finish in Freetown, the capital of the Republic of Sierra Leone. That’s where they will give the donations to the local communities.

Any individual or institution can join this charity initiative and donate school bags and teaching supplies. The bags will be collected in centers in Cluj-Napoca, but also in other cities in Transylvania, according to Monitorulcj.ro. The collection points are located at 4-5 1 Mai Square, Cluj-Napoca; 21 Eroilor St., Floresti; the Cluj-Napoca Christmas Fair in Unirii Square. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Transilvania4sierraleone.ro)

