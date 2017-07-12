Romanians, biggest immigrant group deported from US

Romania has the largest share among the European immigrants deported from the United States in the 2017 fiscal year, with 193 deported citizens, according to the Associated Press.

Over 1,300 immigrants from Europe were deported between October 2, 2016 and June 23 this year, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reports local Mediafax.

Romania ranked first, followed by Spain (117), the United Kingdom (102), Russia (81) and Poland (74).

By comparison, 1,450 Europeans were deported from the US in the 2016 fiscal year. Romania also ranked first, with 176 deported citizens.

European immigrants represent about 440,000 of the estimated 11 million people living illegally in the US.

