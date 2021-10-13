Romanian wages up only 1.2% YoY in real terms as of August

The net average wage has decreased for two consecutive months in July and August, while the annual inflation has advanced.

This resulted in a modest 1.2% YoY real annual advance of employees’ net earnings, not far from the 0.2% advance in July.

In absolute terms, the net average wage reached RON 3,487 (EUR 708) in August.

The rising inflation will keep digging into employees’ salaries over the coming months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)