Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanian wages up only 1.2% YoY in real terms as of August

13 October 2021
The net average wage has decreased for two consecutive months in July and August, while the annual inflation has advanced.

This resulted in a modest 1.2% YoY real annual advance of employees’ net earnings, not far from the 0.2% advance in July.

In absolute terms, the net average wage reached RON 3,487 (EUR 708) in August.

The rising inflation will keep digging into employees’ salaries over the coming months. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

