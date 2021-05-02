Romania becomes fifth-largest source of tourists for the Maldives

Almost 4,500 Romanians spent their holidays in the Maldives this year. Thus, Romania became the fifth-largest country of origin for foreign tourists visiting this destination, after Russia, India, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, according to Economica.net.

In the same period last year, most tourists in the Maldives were from India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany.

Slightly over 92,100 foreign tourists arrived in the Maldives in January, 47% fewer compared to the same month in 2020. Another 7,300 chose this destination in the first days of February, a decrease of almost 53%.

The Romanian authorities have recently added the Maldives to the travel “yellow list,” which means that tourists returning from this destination have to quarantine for 14 days after entering Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)