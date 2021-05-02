Romania updates list of countries for which travel restrictions apply

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 4, the list of countries targeted by travel restrictions.

Travelers coming from these countries have to quarantine for 14 days after entering Romania. Moreover, CNSU introduced the obligation that all travelers coming from these countries should present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours before coming to Romania, News.ro reported.

The new list includes 65 countries, up from 51 previously. Among the new countries for which travel restrictions apply are Belgium, Russia, as well as the Maldives and the Dominican Republic, which are two of the international holiday destinations preferred by Romanians.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)