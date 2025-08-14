Less than 1% of Romanian teachers pursue postgraduate studies, report shows

According to data from the Ministry of Education's report on the state of higher education in Romania, for the years 2022–2023, only 1,948 out of a total of 240,000 teachers in state education in Romania have completed postgraduate studies and courses.

As such, only 0.8% of all teachers at the national level follow advanced forms of professional training, according to the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, or ASE.

To remedy this, the institution launched the “Economics of Education and Leadership MBA” program, starting in October, an MBA dedicated to decision-makers from the Ministries of Education, Economy, Finance, Defense, and other relevant government sectors, education experts, university professors, school inspectors, mayors, school principals, NGOs, and representatives of the private sector interested in reforming the education system.

The program contributes to the goals set out by the National Strategy for Continuing Adult Education, which states that Romania should reach a 17.4% rate of adult participation (25–64 years old) in lifelong learning, compared to only 5.4% in 2022.

Although the indicator is increasing compared to previous years (1.3% in 2019), the gap with the European average (11.98%) remains significant, public data analyzed by Bucharest Business School also shows.

"The professional development of teachers can have a substantial impact on the training of future generations, while also contributing to a more balanced society and a more solid economy," declared Vasile Alecsandru Strat, Dean of Bucharest Business School, ASE.

The program has a duration of two years, is organized over four semesters, covering 16 modules, with a hybrid format, with physical sessions (70%) and online sessions (30%) supported via Zoom.

(Photo source: Ivan Hafizov | Dreamstime.com)