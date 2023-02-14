Romanian tax agency to auction off planes starting at EUR 4,000

Romania’s tax collection agency ANAF is set to auction off six aircraft, five of which have a starting price of around EUR 4,000. The planes, however, appear to be in an advanced state of degradation.

The starting price for the sixth plane, which appears to be in better condition, is EUR 102,000, Profit.ro reported. According to ANAF data, the McDonnell Douglas aircraft belonged to Tender SA, the company owned by businessman Ovidiu Tender, currently in insolvency.

Roughly 15 years ago, Tender announced the acquisition of Jetran Air, an airline with eight aircraft, six of which were McDonnell Douglas models, for USD 45 million. The fleet includes six McDonnell Douglas M-82s, a McDonnell Douglas M-83, and a Fairchild Dornier 328-300 Jet, with luxury finishes. The businessman was convicted in June 2015 to 12 years and 7 months in prison in the Rafo-Carom case. He was released on parole in November 2019.

In 2019, ANAF sold a car previously used by late communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu for RON 189,180 (EUR 40,000). The car was also in Tender’s collection, according to Profit.ro.

The McDonnell Douglas 80 (MD-80) aircraft class was launched in 1979, and the five available models could carry between 155 and 175 passengers.

The auction will take place on February 23, at 2:00 PM, in Bucharest, at 10 Lucretiu Patrascanu Street, District 3.

