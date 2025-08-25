Sports

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea jumps 41 places in WTA ranking after Cleveland win

25 August 2025

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea jumped 41 places in the official Women’s Tennis Association - WTA ranking after winning the Cleveland tournament, which took place between August 16 and 23.

The Romanian bested Anna Li 6-2, 6-4 in the Cleveland final, winning her third career WTA singles title.

“It has been a wonderful week,” Cirstea said after the match. “From the first match of qualies, I felt the energy, I felt welcome, and I really loved the city and the vibe," according to the WTA site

As a result of her victory and subsequent rise in the ranking, the 35-year-old Romanian tennis player was listed in the WTA category of “the highest” climb in the world ranking. She is now ranked 71, with 18 tournaments played and 928 total points gathered. 

Jaqueline Cristian is the Romanian female tennis player with the best ranking at the moment, namely 50. Other Romanian tennis players in the WTA top 100 are Gabriela Ruse (position 70) and Irina Begu (position 92). 

At the opposite pole from Sorana Cîrstea is Ana Bogdan: she lost 64 places and is one step away from leaving the WTA top 300.

Overall, Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka leads the global ranking with 11,225 points, followed by Iga Swiatek with 7,933 points and Coco Gauff with 7,874 points.

(Photo source: Sorana Cîrstea on Facebook)

Normal
Sports

Normal

