Four in ten Romanian recruiters consider social media profile when hiring

Seven out of ten recruiting specialists usually check candidates for a job with previous employers for both low-level and high-level positions, according to a survey published on May 24 online recruiting platform BestJobs.

The research also reveals that six out of ten employers check candidates’ social media profiles during the evaluation process, and nearly four out of ten also count on this criterion in the recruitment decision.

According to the source, more than half of employers (53%) sometimes test the ability of a candidate to interact with the team to which they will belong, both for low-level and high-level positions, while 14% only do this for high-level positions.

For the vast majority of employers (95%), the first impression is essential, and the main skills they are looking for in a candidate are self-confidence (78.5% of respondents), the ability to remain calm under pressure (76.2% ), and persuasiveness (61%). At the same time, the relaxed attitude and courage of the candidate count for over a third of companies, while personal charm for only 14% of employers.

The most important features that the recruiters would like to see in the ideal candidate are also other than charisma: to be honest (for 67.4% of the respondents), efficient (47.7%), cooperative (35.5% ), flexible (30.2%), confident (22.6%), competitive (19.2%), convincing (16.8%), meticulous (14.5% charismatic (12.8%), relaxed (11%), and independent (9.3%).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)