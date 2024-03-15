Romanian project “Făget Forest-Park” nominated at the European New Bauhaus Festival

The Romanian project "Făget Forest-Park; The Green Lung of Cluj" is nominated in category A of the European New Bauhaus Prizes within the second edition of the European New Bauhaus Festival (ENBF), which will take place from April 9 to 13 in the Parc du Cinquantenaire and at the Art & History Museum in Brussels.

The festival represents a significant bridge between the European New Bauhaus movement, high-level EU representatives, decision-makers, leaders from the art, architecture, design, sustainability, innovation industries, and the general public. The opening on April 9 will be attended by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, EU commissioners Iliana Ivanova and Elisa Ferreira, and other local and national officials.

The fair invites the public to explore over 70 exhibitions by innovators, showcasing NBE-style projects that address the urgent need for a more sustainable and equitable future with innovative solutions. Visitors can engage in immersive exhibitions and interactive experiences to discover cutting-edge models addressing social and environmental needs.

Five days of interactive sessions, workshops, demonstrations, and artistic performances will also be held, hosting high-level international speakers and special guests, according to News.ro.

The forum will include keynote speeches, group discussions, and debates, exploring the various facets of the ENBF values. High-profile personalities will discuss topics ranging from science and technology to culture and education, regional development, and international perspectives. Architects, artists, scientists, and climate activists will also contribute to the discussion, offering insights on science, technology, culture, education, and global development.

This year's festival also hosts the award ceremony for the fourth edition of the prestigious ENBF prizes, which will give awards in categories such as reconnecting with nature, regaining a sense of belonging, prioritizing places and people in greatest need, shaping a circular industrial ecosystem, and supporting lifecycle-based thinking.

Fifty finalists compete in the final stage of the competition, both candidates with completed projects and youths with innovative ideas. For the first time, the ENBF prizes accept projects from Ukraine, in addition to EU member states and the Western Balkans.

A “Special Recognition for Ukraine's Reconstruction and Recovery Effort” will also be awarded to projects and ideas that align with the ENBF values and actively contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction, in the spirit of recognizing and supporting Ukraine's effort and commitment to rebuild better.

The ENBF 2024 prizes also focus on those regions facing intense socio-economic challenges and those most challenged by the transition to carbon neutrality, awarding a quarter of the prizes to projects and ideas that bring positive transformation to those places. Among this year's nominees is also "Făget Forest-Park; The Green Lung of Cluj" (Romania), which aims to co-design and pilot an integrated management and operation plan for the Făget Forest-Park.

During the award ceremony, 20 out of the 50 finalists will be rewarded with a total of EUR 390,000. As part of the experience, the audience is invited to participate in the voting process to determine a winner in each category.

