London’s Fourth Plinth: Artwork by Romanian artist to be installed in Trafalgar Square in 2028

Two new artworks have been selected to occupy the Fourth Plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square in 2026 and 2028, and one of them is the creation of Romanian-born artist Andra Ursuța. Her statue Untitled will be installed in the famous space in central London in 2028, according to The Art Newspaper.

Tschabalala Self and Andra Ursuța have been recently selected from a shortlist of seven international artists, with Self’s work set to be unveiled in 2026 and Ursuța’s sculpture in 2028.

Untitled by Andra Ursuța is a “hollow, life-sized equestrian statue covered in a shroud and cast in slime-green resin,” according to the presentation on London.gov.uk. “It hovers at the edge of visibility. Is it yet to be uncovered? Or is it an already canceled public monument – a ghost of history, a parody of itself?”

According to the same source, Ursuța works to “explore the nihilistic portrayal of the human condition, confronting darker issues of contemporary society with provocation and humor.”

Born in Salonta, Romania, in 1979, Andra Ursuța lives in London and New York. Her art has also been exhibited at the Venice Art Biennale in recent years, in the main exhibition.

According to The Art Newspaper, 14 artists, including Yinka Shonibare, Rachel Whiteread, and Mark Wallinger, have shown works on the Trafalgar Square plinth since the contemporary art initiative was launched in 1999.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: London.gov.uk)