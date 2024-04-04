Romanian president sees his odds in the race for the top NATO job as "reasonable"

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured that he has no intention of withdrawing from the race for the top position at NATO, in which he has been competing so far with the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

"I still think my chances are reasonable," Iohannis said, quoted by G4media.ro.

While his odds of getting the NATO Secretary-General position are broadly seen as slim, his chances to prevent PM Rutte from getting the position, thus preparing the ground for a third candidate, more convenient to major NATO member countries in the eastern part of Europe remain quite significant. Poland made this clear while the position of Hungary was already known.

"We [Central and Eastern European states] believe that our region is inadequately represented in both the Alliance and the EU, as well as in the UN system. We will advocate for candidates for high positions in all three organizations from our region," Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski stated in response to the question of whether Poland supports the Dutch prime minister at the end of his term in his candidacy for the head of NATO, according to G4media.ro.

Romania and Poland are playing key roles in supporting Ukraine stand against Russia's invasion.

President Iohannis also assured that he is not negotiating for another position within the European institutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)