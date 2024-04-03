Romanian president's NATO candidacy not backed by the US or Baltic states

After both Lithuania and Estonia indicated on April 2 their support for caretaker Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte to become the next NATO secretary-general, Rutte is now backed by 28 of 32 states of the Alliance to be the next leader, according to Nltimes.nl. The Dutch candidate has been quite active in demonstrating his country's commitment to the Alliance's Eastern flank, including by deploying a Patriot missile system to Lithuania.

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis also announced his candidacy.

On Tuesday, April 2, the US Ambassador to NATO again stressed her country's support for Rutte and wished "all the best" to president Iohannis.

"I think you're well aware that the US position is that we fully back Mark Rutte as the next Secretary-General, but we do have the deepest respect for our friend president Iohannis as well, and we appreciate him throwing his hat in the ring and wish him all the best as we continue to debate this issue across the Alliance," the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Ambassador Julianne Smith, said.

Lithuania said it would support the Dutch leader's candidacy during Rutte's visit with president Gitanas Nauseda. The Lithuanian head of state said Rutte is "one of those politicians who recognized the Russian threat quite early" and radically adjusted his position accordingly.

In separate news, Mark Rutte said on April 2 that the Netherlands would temporarily deploy Patriot missile systems to Lithuania as the Baltics seek NATO allies to rotate air defense capabilities to the region.

"Dutch armed forces are currently making preparations for a Patriot air defense unit to conduct an exercise in Lithuania this summer," Rutte told reporters in Vilnius alongside Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda.

"Lithuania's borders are EU and NATO borders and that makes them our borders too... and we will defend them," Rutte said.

Estonia also gave its support to Mark Rutte. Prime minister Kaja Kallas announced her position on X on Tuesday.

She previously made critical comments about Rutte's candidacy, pointing out that the Netherlands has not met the NATO standard for defense expenditure. She also argued that a country from Eastern Europe deserves a chance to be represented at the head of the Alliance.

Kallas said she believes a strong NATO should focus on Russia, increase defense spending and support Ukraine's membership. "I have discussed this in depth with Mark Rutte, and he is committed to these priorities. Estonia can back him for NATO's Secretary General," she said, quoted by Politico.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)