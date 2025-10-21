Romanian president Nicușor Dan confirms intention to run for second term

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said he would like to run for a second term “in principle,” in an interview given on Monday, October 20. However, he noted that it is too early to make a decision.

Dan said he would need another 5-year term, aside from the one just beginning, because it takes time to accomplish things.

“It’s early, but in principle, I would like to, yes. In the 10 years that I have been active politically, I have understood that to do things in society requires time,” the president told Antena 1, as cited by Agerpres.

Asked about his foremost national project, Nicușor Dan pointed to security, considering the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“We are next to a war that is taking place in a neighboring country, and we must make sure that [it spreading] does not happen. And it will not happen, but of course, we must be careful about it,” mentioned the head of state.

He also said that the second most important thing for people is the economy. “Romania must develop an economic vision. Romania must pinpoint the areas in which it has competitive advantages. [...] We have a decade-long background in some areas, and a superior technical training. We must develop the areas of technology, IT, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. This is something that Romania must stimulate."

He also stressed the importance of the extractive, chemical, and military industries.

“Fortunately, in two years we will have gas in the Black Sea; we must know how to use this intelligently,” the president added.

During the same interview, the president rejected any scenario in which the current centrist coalition government would fall apart, and said that Romania must develop a long-term vision. He also argued that people’s distrust of government causes them to look more fondly on the communist period, despite the latter's obvious drawbacks.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)