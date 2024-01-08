Romanian president received gifts worth EUR 7,600 in 2023

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis received various gifts during the official events in which he participated in 2023. The gifts total EUR 7,600 in value, according to the Evaluation Commission within the Presidential Administration cited by Digi24.

Among the gifts received, the most expensive were two acrylic paintings by Alina Ciuciu, valued at EUR 1,500 in total. Other notable gifts included a desk and table clock by Hilser, made for Grant Macdonald London, crafted from metal and silver, gold-plated, and decorated with the gilded coat of arms of the United Arab Emirates. The clock was valued at EUR 830.

The president also received a canvas painting with a wooden frame and a wooden box with carved elephants, valued at EUR 420, and a Khanlig carpet from Karabakh, Azerbaijan, handwoven from soft wool and cotton using the symmetric knot technique with traditional motifs, presented in a leather case, valued at EUR 400.

The list also included a diverse range of gifts, such as a Masai wooden shield with natural fur, hand-painted in the colors of the Kenyan flag, a metal coin featuring the National Assembly building in the Republic of Cape Verde, a raffia bag with Praia city emblems, and a fringed shawl with traditional motifs, among others.

The 44 items received by president Klaus Iohannis in 2023 during official protocol events have remained in the inventory of the Presidential Administration.

Also in 2023, Klaus Iohannis went on 34 foreign trips, incurring expenses totaling over RON 41 million, or EUR 8 million, according to Digi24. These trips took the Romanian president to various countries, including Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Poland, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, the Republic of Moldova, Lithuania, the United States, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Kenya, Tanzania, Cape Verde, Senegal, and Germany.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)