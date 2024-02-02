Romanian president to address European Parliament at This is Europe debate

Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis, will address the European Parliament plenary on Wednesday, February 7, as part of the This is Europe series of debates. He received the invitation from the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

On this occasion, the Romanian leader will also have consultations with the president of the European Parliament on current topics on the European Union's agenda and the priorities for 2024, the Presidential Administration announced.

"President Klaus Iohannis will present, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, his vision of solutions to the main challenges facing the Union today and will emphasize the common actions that must be taken to defend and promote the interests of European citizens, as well as their well-being and security," reads the press release.

The This is Europe series of debates in the European Parliament was launched in 2022, shortly after the start of the war against Ukraine. Twelve such meetings with European leaders were held in 2022-2023, with the aim of reaffirming European values and unity, strengthening the democratic debate on topical issues, and generating a consistent vision regarding the future of the European project.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)