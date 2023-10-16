Transport

Romanian port operators get EUR 24 mln state aid to increase their capacity

16 October 2023

The government of Romania will extend state aid in the amount of up to RON 118.6 million (EUR 24 million) to the maritime and river port operators to help them increase their capacity and transfer more grains from Ukraine in the context of the war.

The state aid schema was notified to the European Commission, which approved it as aimed at smoothing the green transition, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The recipient companies will receive direct grants with a limited value of EUR 2 million per beneficiary.

The measure, partially financed from the cohesion funds earmarked to Rmania from the European budget, will support private port operators to improve the operation of Ukraine-EU solidarity lanes. State aid will be granted until December 31, 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)

