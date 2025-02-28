Culture

Romanian police recover bronze statue stolen in France in 2018

28 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian police announced they recovered a stolen bronze statue by French sculptor Emile-Antoine Bourdelle, valued at approximately EUR 15,000. The artwork was taken from France in 2018 and surfaced in Constanța, where officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate intercepted an attempt to sell it.

On February 27, 2025, acting on intelligence and ongoing investigations, police launched an operation that led to the arrest of a woman caught in possession of the stolen cultural artifact.

Authorities have confiscated the statue as part of their ongoing investigation, which aims to uncover the full extent of the criminal activity. 

The case is being handled by the Constanța County Prosecutor’s Office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Normal
Culture

Romanian police recover bronze statue stolen in France in 2018

28 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian police announced they recovered a stolen bronze statue by French sculptor Emile-Antoine Bourdelle, valued at approximately EUR 15,000. The artwork was taken from France in 2018 and surfaced in Constanța, where officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate intercepted an attempt to sell it.

On February 27, 2025, acting on intelligence and ongoing investigations, police launched an operation that led to the arrest of a woman caught in possession of the stolen cultural artifact.

Authorities have confiscated the statue as part of their ongoing investigation, which aims to uncover the full extent of the criminal activity. 

The case is being handled by the Constanța County Prosecutor’s Office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2025
Politics
Romanian government survives far-right opposition’s no-confidence motion
28 February 2025
Politics
Debates over peacekeeping troops in Ukraine are premature, Romanian interim president says
28 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors request preventive detention for mercenary Horațiu Potra and associates
28 February 2025
Politics
Romania downgraded to 'hybrid regime' in new democracy index
28 February 2025
Justice
Romanian court lifts seizure on Tate brothers' assets
28 February 2025
Macro
EBRD expects modest economic recovery in Romania amid fiscal consolidation
27 February 2025
Justice
Western embassies in Bucharest express support for Romania's judiciary
27 February 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author crafts a tale of myth and reality in ‘Threads of Mărțișor’