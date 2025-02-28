Romanian police recover bronze statue stolen in France in 2018

Romanian police announced they recovered a stolen bronze statue by French sculptor Emile-Antoine Bourdelle, valued at approximately EUR 15,000. The artwork was taken from France in 2018 and surfaced in Constanța, where officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate intercepted an attempt to sell it.

On February 27, 2025, acting on intelligence and ongoing investigations, police launched an operation that led to the arrest of a woman caught in possession of the stolen cultural artifact.

Authorities have confiscated the statue as part of their ongoing investigation, which aims to uncover the full extent of the criminal activity.

The case is being handled by the Constanța County Prosecutor’s Office.

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)