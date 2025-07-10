Justice
Video

Romanian police target group of hackers who obtained tax refunds from the UK

10 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian police conducted 13 house searches in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Giurgiu, and Călărași on Thursday, July 10, in a case involving a group of hackers that defrauded the tax system in the United Kingdom.

The suspects allegedly hacked the tax accounts of over a thousand British citizens and obtained fictitious tax refunds of over GBP 1 million (EUR 1.16 million), according to police sources.

The raids are the result of a year-long collaboration between the Romanian Police, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or EUROJUST, and the British authorities.

Overall, 16 Romanian citizens are suspected of hacking, fraud, and money laundering.

 

Authorities established that, starting from September 2023 until now, the group hacked authentic accounts of over a thousand British taxpayers in the “Government Gateway” system, changed the data, and created other fraudulent accounts by using social security numbers, to register fake companies and obtain tax refunds, especially related to income tax and other taxes. 

The fraudulently requested refunds were paid into bank accounts in the United Kingdom under the control of the investigated persons. Afterwards, the money was transferred to other accounts or withdrawn in cash from ATMs. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politia Romana on YouTube)

Normal
Justice
Video

Romanian police target group of hackers who obtained tax refunds from the UK

10 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian police conducted 13 house searches in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Giurgiu, and Călărași on Thursday, July 10, in a case involving a group of hackers that defrauded the tax system in the United Kingdom.

The suspects allegedly hacked the tax accounts of over a thousand British citizens and obtained fictitious tax refunds of over GBP 1 million (EUR 1.16 million), according to police sources.

The raids are the result of a year-long collaboration between the Romanian Police, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or EUROJUST, and the British authorities.

Overall, 16 Romanian citizens are suspected of hacking, fraud, and money laundering.

 

Authorities established that, starting from September 2023 until now, the group hacked authentic accounts of over a thousand British taxpayers in the “Government Gateway” system, changed the data, and created other fraudulent accounts by using social security numbers, to register fake companies and obtain tax refunds, especially related to income tax and other taxes. 

The fraudulently requested refunds were paid into bank accounts in the United Kingdom under the control of the investigated persons. Afterwards, the money was transferred to other accounts or withdrawn in cash from ATMs. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politia Romana on YouTube)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 July 2025
Events
Summer events in Romania: Film festivals and outdoor screenings
10 July 2025
Environment
Romania to raise fines for feeding bears by the roadside, environment minister says
10 July 2025
Defense
Romania to implement Iron Dome air defense system, minister says
10 July 2025
Politics
Opposition files no-confidence motion against Romanian government
10 July 2025
Environment
Powerful storm hits Sinaia mountain town in Romania, causing injuries and widespread damage
09 July 2025
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia makes impressive entry in European SUV market with Bigster model
09 July 2025
Energy
EUR 30 mln biomethane production facility planned in Romania by DN AGRAR and BSOG Energy
09 July 2025
Justice
European Commission underlines improvements and shortcomings in Romania in new Rule of Law Report