Romanian PM leaves for a week to visit Bulgaria, Oman and Qatar

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila will leave for one week to make official visits to Bulgaria, Oman and Qatar.

On Friday, November 2, Dancila will make an official visit to Varna, Bulgaria, where she will attend a reunion of top officials from Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to join this meeting.

Then, between November 3 and November 8, the Romanian PM will visit Oman and Qatar. Her visit to Oman will also coincide with the opening of Romania’s embassy there.

At the middle of October, Viorica Dancila also made a series of official visit to Turkey, where she met president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

(photo source: Gov.ro)