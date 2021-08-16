Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romanian PM Citu reportedly defaulted on USD 6,700 credit card in the US

16 August 2021
After the Romanian prime minister, Florin Citu admitted that he spent two days in jail and paid some USD 1,000 fine for drinking and driving in the United States in 2002, another scandal involving his past deeds in the States surfaced. Local Mediafax news agency publishes the documents related to a USD 6,700 bank debt related to one of his credit cards not being repaid to Maryland National Bank.

The bank sold the claim to a debt collection agency, which abandoned the actions in court that it started in 2008.

Around 2008-2009 when the debt recovery agency was unsuccessfully attempting to find Citu, he was serving as head of the financial markets at ING Bank Romania.

Asked about the unpaid debt, PM Citu said that he could provide no explanation because he is not aware of anything. 

