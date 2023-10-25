Romanian Parliament approves acquisition of 32 F-35 aircraft for the Army

Romania’s Parliament recently approved a request from the Ministry of Defense to acquire 32 F-35 aircraft. The acquisition is the largest in the history of the Romanian Army, amounting to USD 6.5 billion, excluding VAT.

The request involves the acquisition of 32 F-35 aircraft, engines, initial logistic support, training services, flight simulators, and air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

Romania aims to equip itself with F-35 aircraft in two phases: Phase 1 (2 squadrons - 32 aircraft) and Phase 2 (1 squadron - 16 aircraft). The exact quantities of equipment, other than aircraft, to be purchased will be determined after the award procedure for the acquisition contract, according to HotNews.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis had already announced in February 2022 that Romania would acquire the F-35 model, a fifth-generation aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin, which has become the most selected new aircraft by many NATO member states, including Norway, which is transitioning from F-16 aircraft. The transition to fifth-generation aircraft, even though theoretically scheduled after 2030, will take years and will require, in addition to contracts signed in advance, substantial payments in installments before the actual delivery of the aircraft. It also involves preparations related to infrastructure, logistics, and pilot training.

Romania is not the only buyer for the aircraft. The Czech Republic also plans to acquire 24 American F-35 fighter jets, with the first planes scheduled to arrive in the Czech Republic in 2031. Defense minister Jana Cernochova stated that the total price of the transaction amounts to USD 6.5 billion. Poland will pay about USD 4.6 billion for 32 new fifth-generation F-35 fighter aircraft, but the contract does not include ammunition and has no offset components.

The F-35 is a state-of-the-art aircraft considered "stealth" for radar, as it uses specific fuselage shapes and special paint to absorb radar waves and reflect them as minimally as possible when they strike the aircraft. The radar cross-section of such an aircraft can be as small as that of a bird.

In November 2022, Romania signed a contract to purchase 32 F-16 aircraft in the M6.5.2 configuration, spare engines, and logistical support from the Norwegian government. The contract stipulates that the first aircraft will arrive in Romania by the end of 2023. The value of the contract signed with the Norwegian government is EUR 388 million and will be implemented over a period of three years.

Currently, the Romanian Air Force has 17 F-16 aircraft in the M5.2R configuration, which will be upgraded to the M6.6 configuration, acquired as part of the gradual implementation of the air defense capability program in the "Multi-Role Aircraft of the Air Force" program. The 17 F-16 aircraft were purchased in two tranches from Portugal and were upgraded with the assistance of the United States.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luca Luigi Chiaretti | Dreamstime.com)