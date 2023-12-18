Society

Romanian Orthodox Church readying mechanism to sanction corruption internally

18 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, recently launched a proposal that would allow him to sanction corrupt bishops in the Church, something that is currently impossible. 

The Patriarch, through the Permanent National Church Council, proposed the establishment of "Canonical Bodies for Legal and Financial Control" within the Orthodox Church - effectively internal anti-corruption control bodies. These would be coordinated under the trust of the Patriarch of Romania or the Metropolitan, by an episcopal vicar, according to the BOR's statement. The proposal would criminalize corruption and influence peddling in the internal regulations of the Church, according to G4Media.

The Patriarch will likely choose the coordinator of this new legal and financial control body, which will monitor potential acts of material corruption, embezzlement, illegal fund acquisition, bribery, receiving bribes, influence trafficking, and buying influence.

If the BOR Synod approves these proposals, it will be the first time the Patriarch of the Orthodox Church will have a tool to sanction corruption among high-ranking clergy. Currently, the Patriarch lacks such a tool for exercising authority, its decentralized leadership making it almost impossible to remove a bishop from office by the Patriarch. Such an institution, once established, could contribute to reforming the Church, which is often plagued by priests or hierarchs suspected of corruption. 

Patriarch Daniel's proposals came after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced the initiation of criminal proceedings against Archbishop Teodosie for influence peddling. In the same case, an advisor within the same Archdiocese of Tomis is also under criminal investigation for complicity. The case was opened following an investigation by independent journalism platform Recorder. Teodosie allegedly promised an amount of RON 160,000 (EUR 32,200) to a businessman (a witness in the case), representing 20% of the RON 800,000 (EUR 161,000) he was supposed to obtain for the Archdiocese of Tomis, by using the influence he claimed to have over decision-making officials within the State Secretariat for Religious Affairs.

The Permanent National Church Council (an executive central body of the Holy Synod) recently approved that practical proposals for supplementing measures to sanction corruption in the Church be presented for analysis and approval at the next working session of the Holy Synod. The BOR Synod is the highest authority of the Romanian Orthodox Church. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cornel Putan)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romanian Orthodox Church readying mechanism to sanction corruption internally

18 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, recently launched a proposal that would allow him to sanction corrupt bishops in the Church, something that is currently impossible. 

The Patriarch, through the Permanent National Church Council, proposed the establishment of "Canonical Bodies for Legal and Financial Control" within the Orthodox Church - effectively internal anti-corruption control bodies. These would be coordinated under the trust of the Patriarch of Romania or the Metropolitan, by an episcopal vicar, according to the BOR's statement. The proposal would criminalize corruption and influence peddling in the internal regulations of the Church, according to G4Media.

The Patriarch will likely choose the coordinator of this new legal and financial control body, which will monitor potential acts of material corruption, embezzlement, illegal fund acquisition, bribery, receiving bribes, influence trafficking, and buying influence.

If the BOR Synod approves these proposals, it will be the first time the Patriarch of the Orthodox Church will have a tool to sanction corruption among high-ranking clergy. Currently, the Patriarch lacks such a tool for exercising authority, its decentralized leadership making it almost impossible to remove a bishop from office by the Patriarch. Such an institution, once established, could contribute to reforming the Church, which is often plagued by priests or hierarchs suspected of corruption. 

Patriarch Daniel's proposals came after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced the initiation of criminal proceedings against Archbishop Teodosie for influence peddling. In the same case, an advisor within the same Archdiocese of Tomis is also under criminal investigation for complicity. The case was opened following an investigation by independent journalism platform Recorder. Teodosie allegedly promised an amount of RON 160,000 (EUR 32,200) to a businessman (a witness in the case), representing 20% of the RON 800,000 (EUR 161,000) he was supposed to obtain for the Archdiocese of Tomis, by using the influence he claimed to have over decision-making officials within the State Secretariat for Religious Affairs.

The Permanent National Church Council (an executive central body of the Holy Synod) recently approved that practical proposals for supplementing measures to sanction corruption in the Church be presented for analysis and approval at the next working session of the Holy Synod. The BOR Synod is the highest authority of the Romanian Orthodox Church. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cornel Putan)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm