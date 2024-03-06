Romanian mineral water producer Aqua Bilbor appoints new CEO

The natural mineral water producer Aqua Bilbor recently announced the appointment of a new CEO, Alin Gliga, and further investments to strengthen the company's position in the natural mineral water market.

With over 16 years of experience in the mineral water industry, Alin Gliga has held key positions in the field. Between 2008 and 2016, he served as the Director of Internal Operations for Rio Bucovina SRL, the company that owns the Bucovina brand. Until the end of 2023, he acted as an administrator within the company. From 2015 until February 2024, Gliga was Vice President of APEMIN (Employers' Association of Mineral Water Bottlers in Romania).

Alin Gliga’s appointment comes as part of the company’s consolidation strategy, which also includes new investments in a new bottling and storage facility, as well as the expansion of the distribution network, which are key strategic elements in the upcoming period. The company's total budget for the investments that were initiated 2 years ago amounts to more than EUR 10 million and will be completed by 2025.

Simultaneously, the company's efforts are centered around completing investments in a new bottling and storage capacity, leading to a doubling of bottling capacity, and facilitating increased production and broader distribution. The construction of the new bottling and storage unit is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2024.

In terms of developing the distribution network, Aqua Bilbor aims to expand partnerships with distributors nationwide, increasing the presence of its products in both traditional networks and major retail chains.

The investments made to date have been centered on identifying and developing new sources of natural mineral water, enhancing the pipeline transportation infrastructure for mineral water, and upgrading as well as acquiring new bottling lines for formats of 0.5L, 1L, 1.5L, and 2L. Additionally, a separate line has been dedicated to bottling 5L formats.

Aqua Bilbor, the bottler of Bilbor mineral water and Aqua Roca spring water, sources its water from the Călimani Mountains area in Harghita County. The company owns a factory in Bilbor, Harghita county, and four depots across the country.

(Photo source: the company)