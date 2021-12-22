Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romanian lawmakers plan to vote 2022 public budget on December 23

22 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Parliament scheduled for Thursday, December 23, the vote on the 2022 budget planning.

"We have decided the calendar and the commissions and the fact that the vote will take place with the physical presence of the lawmakers. The deadline for tabling amendments is until December 22 at noon, with the debates beginning on Thursday, and we will have another meeting of the Parliament leading body on December 23. The debates and the vote will be held on Thursday, in the joint sitting. We will set the debating times depending on how many amendments there are," Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, December 20, in the Parliament, News.ro reported.

The budget planning for 2022 drafted by the Government is consistent with a public deficit (cash) of 7% of GDP, as opposed to 5.84% projected by the Executive, according to the opinion released by the Fiscal Council about the 2022 budget sketched and already endorsed by the Government.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romanian lawmakers plan to vote 2022 public budget on December 23

22 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Parliament scheduled for Thursday, December 23, the vote on the 2022 budget planning.

"We have decided the calendar and the commissions and the fact that the vote will take place with the physical presence of the lawmakers. The deadline for tabling amendments is until December 22 at noon, with the debates beginning on Thursday, and we will have another meeting of the Parliament leading body on December 23. The debates and the vote will be held on Thursday, in the joint sitting. We will set the debating times depending on how many amendments there are," Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, December 20, in the Parliament, News.ro reported.

The budget planning for 2022 drafted by the Government is consistent with a public deficit (cash) of 7% of GDP, as opposed to 5.84% projected by the Executive, according to the opinion released by the Fiscal Council about the 2022 budget sketched and already endorsed by the Government.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks