Romanian lawmakers plan to vote 2022 public budget on December 23

The Romanian Parliament scheduled for Thursday, December 23, the vote on the 2022 budget planning.

"We have decided the calendar and the commissions and the fact that the vote will take place with the physical presence of the lawmakers. The deadline for tabling amendments is until December 22 at noon, with the debates beginning on Thursday, and we will have another meeting of the Parliament leading body on December 23. The debates and the vote will be held on Thursday, in the joint sitting. We will set the debating times depending on how many amendments there are," Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, December 20, in the Parliament, News.ro reported.

The budget planning for 2022 drafted by the Government is consistent with a public deficit (cash) of 7% of GDP, as opposed to 5.84% projected by the Executive, according to the opinion released by the Fiscal Council about the 2022 budget sketched and already endorsed by the Government.

