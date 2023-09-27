Romanian Jewelry Week gears up for its biggest edition yet

The fourth edition of Romanian Jewelry Week, set to take place between October 4th and October 8th in Bucharest, will gather more than 230 designers, schools, associations and collectives from 30 countries, Assamblage Association announced.

Designers from Romania, the UK, the US, Australia, France, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Israel, Ukraine, Belgium, and more will showcase their work as selected for the event.

This year’s edition also included two events in Timișoara as part of the European Capital of Culture program and the event’s first edition in Chișinău.

Eight group exhibitions can be seen in addition to the main one, open at the National Library, namely Slovenian Jewelry Week, Plus One Collective, Legnica Silver Festival Poland, ArtsThread in collaboration with Gucci, One and Three Collective, Precious Collective and The Sense of Beauty Gallery, as well as the group of winners of the Timeless Jewelry competition, organized by the National Art Museum of Brașov.

Contemporary jewelry will be on display in four other venues in the capital. The exhibition Jewelry and Literature (Tincal Lab, Portugal) will be open at the Museum of Romanian Literature, while a Romanian Jewelry Focus will be hosted by AlbAlb. A selection of works by eight designers from Romania, Moldova, Italy, Germany, and Greece, exhibited at this year’s special editions of Romanian Jewelry Week in Timișoara and Chișinău, can be seen at the Cotroceni Museum, which will also host the works of the winners of the Timeless Jewelry competition. Assamblage Jewelry Gallery will also host an exhibition.

Besides various workshops, the program also includes the screening SMCK on Reel 2023, the first video festival inspired by jewelry, under the theme Civilization Rebooted.

The program of the event and details on the tickets are available here. Entrance to the main exhibition is free of charge for the first three days, but tickets need to be booked.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

