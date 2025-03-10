Romanian investor builds EUR 8 mln factory for airspace industry parts

Top Metrology, a company specializing in metrology and trade in industrial and laboratory equipment, has launched the construction of a metal components factory for the aerospace industry.

The project envisages RON 42.5 million (over EUR 8 million), out of which almost half is eligible for a state grant. It will be developed in the city of Baia Sprie (Maramureș County), according to 2mnews.ro and Profit.ro.

The new factory will be built on a 15,868 sqm plot of land, leased by the company for a period of 20 years, following a tender organized by the Maramureș County Council.

To carry out this project, Top Metrology benefits from non-refundable financial aid through the North-West Regional Program 2021-2027, the eligible amount of funding being approximately EUR 3.9 million.

