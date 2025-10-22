Romanians abroad

Romanian immigrants contribute the most to Italy’s birth rate, data shows

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 10,000 Romanian children were born in Italy in 2024, contributing the most to the birth rate in the peninsula, relative to the number of people, Digi24 reported.

The 2024 birth rate is Italy’s lowest in the past century. A historic low of fewer than 370,000 children were born last year on Italian territory.

There were some 281,000 more deaths than births in 2024, and the population fell to 58.9 million. 

Since 2014, Italy's population has shrunk by almost 1.9 million. One of the main reasons is that few Italian women have two children. On average, they have only 1.18 children. 

By comparison, Romanians are the immigrants who have the most children, over 10,500 in 2024, followed by the Moroccan and Albanian immigrants, each with fewer than 10,000 newborns.

Around a million Romanians live in Italy. Foreigners made up 9.2% of the country's population in 2024, for a total of 5.4 million.

Around 60% of children born to foreign parents are born to couples in which both the mother and father come from other countries; only 40% come from mixed couples. In the case of Romanians, usually the parent who is an Italian citizen is the father, according to Digi24.

Aside from the low birth rate, the elderly in Italy see an increase in life expectancy, which jumped to 83.4 years. 

Italians also seem eager to leave the country. The 191,000 Italians who moved abroad last year officially represented the highest number this century, spiking more than 20% from the year before

The Italian government vowed to reverse the trend for years, so far to no avail. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romanians abroad

Romanian immigrants contribute the most to Italy’s birth rate, data shows

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 10,000 Romanian children were born in Italy in 2024, contributing the most to the birth rate in the peninsula, relative to the number of people, Digi24 reported.

The 2024 birth rate is Italy’s lowest in the past century. A historic low of fewer than 370,000 children were born last year on Italian territory.

There were some 281,000 more deaths than births in 2024, and the population fell to 58.9 million. 

Since 2014, Italy's population has shrunk by almost 1.9 million. One of the main reasons is that few Italian women have two children. On average, they have only 1.18 children. 

By comparison, Romanians are the immigrants who have the most children, over 10,500 in 2024, followed by the Moroccan and Albanian immigrants, each with fewer than 10,000 newborns.

Around a million Romanians live in Italy. Foreigners made up 9.2% of the country's population in 2024, for a total of 5.4 million.

Around 60% of children born to foreign parents are born to couples in which both the mother and father come from other countries; only 40% come from mixed couples. In the case of Romanians, usually the parent who is an Italian citizen is the father, according to Digi24.

Aside from the low birth rate, the elderly in Italy see an increase in life expectancy, which jumped to 83.4 years. 

Italians also seem eager to leave the country. The 191,000 Italians who moved abroad last year officially represented the highest number this century, spiking more than 20% from the year before

The Italian government vowed to reverse the trend for years, so far to no avail. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 October 2025
Healthcare
Romanian president Nicușor Dan promulgates law requiring panic buttons in hospital rooms
22 October 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors uncover false intelligence officer recruiting reservists for alleged missions
22 October 2025
Transport
Over 7% of road traffic deaths in the EU took place in Romania in 2024
22 October 2025
Politics
Governing coalition agrees on date for Bucharest mayoral elections
22 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Transelectrica kicks off construction works on two major power lines
21 October 2025
Transport
Update: Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt
21 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest
21 October 2025
Justice
Causes of deadly blast at Bucharest apartment building still not clear, prosecutors say