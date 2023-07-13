Healthcare

Romanian health workers protest for fair extra time pay

13 July 2023

The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation is organizing a new national rally of health workers on July 13, with more than 5,000 employees expected to participate in the protest in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, Bursa.ro reported.

The demands are aimed at obtaining salary rights and introducing reform measures in the activity of health employees.

More radical forms of protests have also been announced.

"Alternative forms of protest, supported by more and more employees, will become possible in the next period, namely, the doctors will refuse to work extra time, and the employees will refuse to secure full-time operations of the medical units by refusing extra shifts. Other forms of protests may take place as well," the Federation said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Solidaritatea Sanitara din Romania)

1

