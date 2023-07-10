14-year-old Romanian gymnast wins silver in the Junior World Championship

Romanian gymnast Amalia Lică, 14, finished second in the Junior World Championship in Cluj-Napoca.

Lică opened the competition with the hoop apparatus, earning a score of 30.900, which secured her a second-place finish. She was surpassed by Israeli gymnast Alona Franco, who scored 31.600 points. The podium was completed by Uzbek gymnast Anastasia Saranţeva with a score of 30.850.

In the ribbon final, Amalia Lică showcased her elegance and precision, finishing in fourth place with a score of 28.150 points. However, the title of world champion went to Poland's Liliana Lewinska with 29.600 points, while Bulgarian gymnast Nikol Todorova secured the silver medal with 29.400 points. Uzbek gymnast Mişel Nesterova claimed the bronze medal with a score of 28.950 points.

Lewinska continued her dominance in the club's final, clinching the gold medal with an impressive score of 30.950 points. Lică, unfortunately, experienced a slight misstep, resulting in a fifth-place finish with 28.850 points.

In the group event with five ropes, Romania (Arianna Alexandru, Andra Crainic, Carina Crainic, Andreea Nastasă, Alexandra Pătraşcu, Eva Vencu) finished in fifth place with 28.700 points. Israel won the gold, Bulgaria took silver, and Azerbaijan claimed the bronze medal.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Gimnastica Ritmica/Facebook)