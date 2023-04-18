Romanian gymnast wins bronze at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Romanian gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea won the bronze medal in the final of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antalya, Turkey.

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea received 13.566 points from the judges after her performance. The Romanian gymnast was surpassed by British gymnasts Jessica Gadirova, 14.000 (gold medalist), and Alice Kinsella, 13.666 (silver medalist), according to Agerpres.

Amalia Ghigoarţă finished sixth in the balance beam final, with a score of 12.900. The gold medal was won by Dutch gymnast Sanne Wevers with 13.800, while Italian gymnast Manila Esposito took the silver with 13.700, and Hungarian gymnast Zsofia Kovacs won the bronze, also with 13.700.

In the men's competition, Gabriel Burtănete finished fourth in the vault final with an average score of 14.449 points. He received 14.333 for his first vault and 14.566 for his second vault. Armenian gymnast Artur Davtian won the gold with 15.033, while British gymnast Jake Jarman took the silver with 15.016, and Ukrainian gymnast Igor Radivilov won the bronze with 14.750.

Andrei Muntean finished fourth in the parallel bars final with a score of 14.400. Ukrainian gymnast Ilia Kovtun (15.166) won the gold, Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican (14.933) won the silver, and Spanish gymnast Thierno Diallo claimed the bronze (14.733).

Romania achieved its goals at the European Championships in Antalya, qualifying as a team for the World Championships, winning a medal, and qualifying in several finals.

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv on FB)