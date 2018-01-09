Romanian Govt. restructuring postponed, more PSD leaders speak against party president

The confrontation between prime minister Mihai Tudose and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea in yesterday’s Executive Committee (CEx) meeting hasn’t led to changes within the party or Government.

While Tudose hasn’t gained enough internal support to try and take Dragnea’s place at the party’s helm, several PSD leaders openly criticized their president.

Prime minister Mihai Tudose proposed the restructuring of his cabinet. Tudose wants to reduce the number of ministries but he also wants to get rid of the ministers who are close to Dragnea. The prime minister is backed by several important PSD local leaders such as PSD Vrancea head Marian Oprisan and PSD Dambovita leader Adrian Tutuianu. In fact, it was Oprisan who first stated publicly that the Government needed some significant restructuring, before the CEx meeting. The PSD leaders made no decision on this yet and postponed the discussion for the next CEx meeting to take place in Iasi at the end of January.

However, the PM is beginning to draw more PSD leaders around him. The party’s executive president Niculae Badalau, apparently criticized Dragnea for naming his protegees as secretaries of state in all ministries, leaving no room for other PSD local leaders with good results to do the same. Badalau also presented a letter to his colleagues asking for “more democracy” within the party.PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said he didn’t get the chance to carefully read the letter.

The PSD executive committee decided to propose Senator Ioan Danes to take over as minister of waters and forests.

Romania’s Government may be restructured amid power struggle in ruling party

Media: Romania’s ruling party leader considers changing the PM

[email protected]