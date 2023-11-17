Macro

Romania’s government centralises public spending to keep deficit under control

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Education in Romania applied for a RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) supplementary disbursement from the government’s reserve fund in order to pay the wages and scholarships for the month of November, G4media.ro reported.

Separately, the Ministry of Development applied for a similar sum of money it needs to pay the bills from the contractors of the projects carried out under various public investment schemes, G4media.ro also announced.

The government of Romania has not revised the budget planning in the summer and recently skipped the second revision typically operated before the yearend – although the tax collection lags significantly behind targets. The strategy of centralising public spending approved on a case-by-case basis from the government’s reserve fund, a practice criticised by the Fiscal Council, seems to be aimed at keeping the public deficit under control.

From a 1.3%-of-GDP fiscal consolidation planned for this year, the government now hopes to keep the fiscal slippage as narrow as possible. Under the initial budget planning, the government targeted a 4.4% of the GDP gap, down from 5.7% of GDP in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s government centralises public spending to keep deficit under control

17 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Education in Romania applied for a RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) supplementary disbursement from the government’s reserve fund in order to pay the wages and scholarships for the month of November, G4media.ro reported.

Separately, the Ministry of Development applied for a similar sum of money it needs to pay the bills from the contractors of the projects carried out under various public investment schemes, G4media.ro also announced.

The government of Romania has not revised the budget planning in the summer and recently skipped the second revision typically operated before the yearend – although the tax collection lags significantly behind targets. The strategy of centralising public spending approved on a case-by-case basis from the government’s reserve fund, a practice criticised by the Fiscal Council, seems to be aimed at keeping the public deficit under control.

From a 1.3%-of-GDP fiscal consolidation planned for this year, the government now hopes to keep the fiscal slippage as narrow as possible. Under the initial budget planning, the government targeted a 4.4% of the GDP gap, down from 5.7% of GDP in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania