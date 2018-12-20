Romanian Government defers sending 2019 budget bill to Parliament

Romania’s lawmakers will gather for debating the 2019 budget planning no sooner than the second half of January, unofficial sources within the Parliament told Hotnews.ro.

The MPs will be summoned for an extraordinary session, since the recess expires only at the end of the month.

On December 19, the Government postponed for the second time the debates on the 2019 budget planning, invoking delays in the process of endorsement by the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT). CSAT held a meeting on December 12, which was suspended before reaching the budget planning topic. On December 19 when the CSAT summoned again, the budget planning was not among the topics on the agenda.

The multitude of unfinished tax reform proposals voiced by finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on December 18 points rather to the idea that the budget draft hasn’t been finalized yet. There are still some RON 10 billion (EUR 2.15 billion, 1% of GDP) expenditures for 2019 that have to be somehow financed, according to unofficial sources.

Romania’s Government builds 2019 budget on 5.5% GDP growth scenario

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)