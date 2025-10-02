Justice

Romanian gendarmes to patrol Tenerife along with the Spanish Civil Guard

02 October 2025

Two Romanian gendarmes will carry out patrols along with agents of the Spanish Civil Guard in the tourist areas of Tenerife in the next six months. 

The two officers were delegated to Tenerife at the invitation of the Spanish Civil Guard, according to a press release from the Romanian Gendarmerie. 

“The two gendarmes, Captain Adrian Andraș and Sergeant Raul Țurcan, are from the Mobile Gendarmerie Group Brașov and from the Sălaj County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, respectively. They will carry out the mission successively, each for a period of three months, and their main activities will be executing public order missions and preventing antisocial acts by conducting joint patrols together with their Spanish counterparts,” the release states. 

The Gendarmerie also notes that the mission constitutes an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and bilateral relations between the Romanian Gendarmerie and the Spanish Civil Guard.

Last summer, Spanish police arrested a gang of 80 suspects for theft after a five-month investigation. Police say the island off the coast of Africa has seen a rise in pickpockets in the last few years.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jandarmeria Romana on Facebook)

