Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:28
Business
RO natural gas market fully liberalized as of April 2021
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regulated natural gas prices for residential users will be phased out within one year and a half, but the price regulations will be replaced with mandatory requirements for suppliers and producers to trade the gas on the local market transparently, according to the market liberalization calendar sketched by local energy market regulator ANRE, B1.ro reported.

The residential consumers will be supplied with domestic natural gas at regulated prices under existing arrangements (emergency ordinance 114/2018) until March 31, 2020, then the share of gas at regulated price will be reduced to 50% in a transitory stage until March 31, 2021.

Finally, the residential consumers will be supplied with natural gas purchased by the suppliers from the market as of April 202,  when the market will be fully liberalized.

However, the suppliers and producers will be compelled to buy at least 50% of their supply and sell 40% of their production respectively on the local gas exchange.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:28
Business
RO natural gas market fully liberalized as of April 2021
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regulated natural gas prices for residential users will be phased out within one year and a half, but the price regulations will be replaced with mandatory requirements for suppliers and producers to trade the gas on the local market transparently, according to the market liberalization calendar sketched by local energy market regulator ANRE, B1.ro reported.

The residential consumers will be supplied with domestic natural gas at regulated prices under existing arrangements (emergency ordinance 114/2018) until March 31, 2020, then the share of gas at regulated price will be reduced to 50% in a transitory stage until March 31, 2021.

Finally, the residential consumers will be supplied with natural gas purchased by the suppliers from the market as of April 202,  when the market will be fully liberalized.

However, the suppliers and producers will be compelled to buy at least 50% of their supply and sell 40% of their production respectively on the local gas exchange.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40