Romanian frigate assumes command of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian for second time

The Romanian frigate ‘Regina Maria’ has departed from the Black Sea port of Constanța to take command of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian for the second time in five years, the Naval Forces announced. The NATO task group will also include a Croatian naval vessel, an Italian submarine, and a Portuguese Air Force aircraft.

The Romanian vessel, carrying an IAR-330 Puma Naval helicopter and a detachment of Special Operations Forces, will lead the multinational maritime group for nearly 50 days. Its mission will focus on strengthening security on NATO’s southern flank by monitoring naval traffic and deterring potential threats in the Mediterranean.

Commanded by Commodore Mitel-Laurențiu Alexandru, the frigate is crewed by 243 sailors and embarked staff officers under Commodore George-Victor Durea, chief of staff of Romania’s Fleet Command.

This marks Romania’s eighth participation in Operation Sea Guardian since 2017.

The Romanian Naval Forces stated that the deployment underscores the country’s strategic profile and its “firm commitment to providing maritime security and developing the ability to respond rapidly to a wide range of threats.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Forțele Navale Române)