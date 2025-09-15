Romanian FinMin approaches financial and direct US investors with Washington visit

Romania's minister of finance, Alexandru Nazare, has been on a working visit to Washington, DC, from September 11 to 13 to strengthen economic and financial dialogue with American partners and attract new investors in key sectors for Romania, such as energy, infrastructure, and technology, the Ministry of Finance announced.

The agenda of the visit included meetings with representatives of the financial and banking environment, with government institutions, and with potential investors. The program also included discussions with major American financiers interested in the investment opportunities offered by the Romanian economy.

Finally, the visit included meetings with the US Department of Commerce aimed at exploring ways in which Romania can access important resources for development and investment projects, based on solid bilateral cooperation.

Minister Nazare announced, in a post on his Facebook page cited by Economedia.ro, that he had a "marathon of meetings" during his working visit to Washington, DC, with Bank of America, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan, "essential partners in the implementation of Romania's sovereign financing plan."

"These institutions have constantly supported Romania's access to international markets and the development of the government securities market through active trading on the secondary market. They have also supported the diversification of the investment base and debt instruments," Nazare said.

He mentioned that in 2025, Romania attracted a syndicated loan of EUR 1 billion with Bank of America as arranger and private placements in a cumulative loan format of EUR 800 million, managed by Goldman Sachs - facilities intended to support the external financing plan.

"This initial [external financing] plan, worth about EUR 17 billion, is already fully implemented, and we will decide on its supplementation depending on market conditions and the budget deficit that will be established upon rectification. Citibank and JP Morgan have significantly contributed to the development of the domestic secondary market for government securities and to the promotion of Romania to international investors. Through this partnership, we have diversified our investment base and strengthened Romania's presence on foreign markets," Nazare added.

