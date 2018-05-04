Romanian gets big fine after parking his car on the beach

A 20-year-old man from Campina, a city in Prahova county, got a big fine after parking his car on a beach in Vama Veche seaside resort.

Police officers saw the young man driving his car on the beach and parking it near a restaurant, and fined him with RON 10,000 (some EUR 2,000), local Mediafax reported. Under the law, driving a motor vehicle on a beach is not allowed in Romania.

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday, May 1, when yet another young man thought it was a good idea to drive his car on a beach in Vama Veche but managed to get his car stuck in the sand. Moreover, his idea also brought him a big fine.

Irina Marica, [email protected]