The movie R.M.N., by the award-winning Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, was included in the list of Washington Post's favorite films of 2023.

“Romanian New Wave auteur Cristian Mungiu’s drama follows Matthias (Marin Grigore), a man who returns to his small village after walking off his slaughterhouse job in Germany, only to find the townspeople roiled by the presence of foreign workers," the list notes about the movie.

"So much fear and misplaced anger are at play in Matthias’s increasingly hysterical behavior that ‘R.M.N.’ might as well be an X-ray of contemporary America," said Ann Hornaday, the Washington Post's chief film critic.

The film did not make the top 10 list of the Washington Post, but it was counted among the “best of the best” movies of the year nonetheless.

The top 10 list features films like American Fiction, starring Jeffrey Wright and taking first place. Other movies also included are Past Lives, by writer-director Celine Song, taking seventh, and murder-mystery Anatomy of a Fall, getting fourth place on the list.

R.M.N. is placed together on the publication’s list with major blockbusters like Creed III, Godzilla Minus One, John Wick: Chapter 4, Killers of the Flower Moon, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“Some directors can be recognized within the first minute of their film: such is the case with Cristian Mungiu, whose rigor, intense focus, and painterly sense of composition can be immediately discerned in the opening shot of R.M.N.,” said Ann Hornaday.

The Romanian film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime.

