Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars

The Romanian government adopted on Thursday, August 28, the ordinance by which the annual road vignette for cars increases from EUR 28 to EUR 50. At the same time, fines will be doubled starting the second week of September, Biziday.ro reported.

The provisions of this ordinance shall enter into force within 10 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette of Romania.

For cars, the vignette increases from EUR 2.5 to 3.5 for one day, from EUR 3.3 to 6 for 10 days, from EUR 5.3 to 9.5 for 30 days, from EUR 8.4 to 15 for 60 days, and from EUR 28 to 50 for 12 months.

The fine applied in the case of the absence of a valid vignette for cars also increases, from RON 275–550 at present, to RON 500–1,000.

The vignette fees increase proportionally for other categories of vehicles.

The impact of the tariff increase will be approximately EUR 30 million.

At the same time, the government increased tolls for the use of the bridges over the Danube, namely RON 19 for a crossing using the bridges between Fetești and Cernavodă, and RON 16 for a single crossing of the Danube bridge between Giurgeni and Vadu Oii.

Those who pass the Fetești bridge without paying the fee will also be fined RON 190 (EUR 40), ten times the normal fee, or RON 380 for the maximum penalty.

