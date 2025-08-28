Transport

Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government adopted on Thursday, August 28, the ordinance by which the annual road vignette for cars increases from EUR 28 to EUR 50. At the same time, fines will be doubled starting the second week of September, Biziday.ro reported.

The provisions of this ordinance shall enter into force within 10 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette of Romania.

For cars, the vignette increases from EUR 2.5 to 3.5 for one day, from EUR 3.3 to 6 for 10 days, from EUR 5.3 to 9.5 for 30 days, from EUR 8.4 to 15 for 60 days, and from EUR 28 to 50 for 12 months. 

The fine applied in the case of the absence of a valid vignette for cars also increases, from RON 275–550 at present, to RON 500–1,000.

The vignette fees increase proportionally for other categories of vehicles.

The impact of the tariff increase will be approximately EUR 30 million.

At the same time, the government increased tolls for the use of the bridges over the Danube, namely RON 19 for a crossing using the bridges between Fetești and Cernavodă, and RON 16 for a single crossing of the Danube bridge between Giurgeni and Vadu Oii.

Those who pass the Fetești bridge without paying the fee will also be fined RON 190 (EUR 40), ten times the normal fee, or RON 380 for the maximum penalty. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariusika11 | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government adopted on Thursday, August 28, the ordinance by which the annual road vignette for cars increases from EUR 28 to EUR 50. At the same time, fines will be doubled starting the second week of September, Biziday.ro reported.

The provisions of this ordinance shall enter into force within 10 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette of Romania.

For cars, the vignette increases from EUR 2.5 to 3.5 for one day, from EUR 3.3 to 6 for 10 days, from EUR 5.3 to 9.5 for 30 days, from EUR 8.4 to 15 for 60 days, and from EUR 28 to 50 for 12 months. 

The fine applied in the case of the absence of a valid vignette for cars also increases, from RON 275–550 at present, to RON 500–1,000.

The vignette fees increase proportionally for other categories of vehicles.

The impact of the tariff increase will be approximately EUR 30 million.

At the same time, the government increased tolls for the use of the bridges over the Danube, namely RON 19 for a crossing using the bridges between Fetești and Cernavodă, and RON 16 for a single crossing of the Danube bridge between Giurgeni and Vadu Oii.

Those who pass the Fetești bridge without paying the fee will also be fined RON 190 (EUR 40), ten times the normal fee, or RON 380 for the maximum penalty. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariusika11 | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 August 2025
Finance
Romania raises VAT exemption threshold for small businesses, simplifies registration
29 August 2025
Society
President Nicușor Dan condemns attack on Asian delivery worker in Bucharest: “Such acts are intolerable”
28 August 2025
Transport
Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars
28 August 2025
Events
Ricky Martin to perform in Bucharest in December
28 August 2025
Defense
Romanian frigate assumes command of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian for second time
28 August 2025
Politics
Ursula von der Leyen travels to Romania next week for EU-NATO defence talks at Black Sea
28 August 2025
Politics
Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp
28 August 2025
Justice
"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest