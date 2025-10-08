Romanian entrepreneurs have higher self-satisfaction but feel stress over taxes, study shows

Romanian entrepreneurs have a higher sense of self-satisfaction in 2025 compared to last year, but feel stress over taxes and do not trust the state, according to the Mind Your Business study, an initiative of the publication Start-up.ro, which measures entrepreneurs’ mental well-being.

Almost 8 out of 10 Romanian entrepreneurs have positive feelings about their self-image, compared to 7 out of 10 in 2024. This includes emotions such as confidence, satisfaction, motivation, enthusiasm, and joy. Roughly 72% of entrepreneurs have the same positive feelings towards their business, and 78% feel the same towards their team.

Maintaining a positive attitude and an open mind (46%) have been the main tools for entrepreneurs, equally important as pragmatic aspects such as cost optimization or work procedures (37%). Better time management (35%) and finding creative solutions to problems (36%) were also important. External help was chosen by only 11% of entrepreneurs, with women more likely to opt for this solution.

Team management was another resource used by entrepreneurs, ranging from transparent communication to requesting support from colleagues, with 2 out of 10 entrepreneurs using such methods.

When it comes to support solutions in entrepreneurship, 34% mentioned meetings with other entrepreneurs, 17% business conferences and events, and 16% personal development courses.

For 6 out of 10 entrepreneurs, discussions with close ones have helped the most in the past, followed by gratitude (45%), equally with podcasts and personal development books. Visiting spiritually significant places like India, along with business retreats, seems to be growing in popularity as well.

The greatest pressure comes from paying taxes. Around 48% of entrepreneurs feel pressure due to this reason, 9% more than in 2024. Another financial pressure is raising funds for business growth, for 39% of entrepreneurs, followed by bureaucratic aspects for 30% of them.

Entrepreneurs want funds to grow their business, but at a moderate level, as they fear accumulating new debts in the current uncertain context.

In this context, Romanian entrepreneurs show rather cautious or restrained optimism. Looking at the next 6 months (end of 2025 and beginning of 2026), entrepreneurs’ main business objectives focus on strengthening market presence, increasing competitiveness, as well as applying lateral approaches and discovering new market opportunities.

Increasing turnover is a goal for 55% of entrepreneurs, followed by expanding the market or clients (49%) and consolidating partnerships (46%). The least mentioned objectives are survival (1%) and developing sustainability and social responsibility (9%).

Family remains the main source of support, a refuge from all the stress and emotional turmoil generated by the past year.

(Photo source: Ocusfocus | Dreamstime.com)