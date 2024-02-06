Romanian entrepreneur buys bankrupt sunflower oil plant for EUR 1.8 mln

Eusebiu Gutu, a Romanian entrepreneur who already controls significant assets in the agricultural sector, took over the assets of Mandra Barlad – a sunflower oil plant with a history of over 100 years in northeast Romania, under restructuring.

The price paid for "a package of tangible and intangible assets of the Mândra Oil Factory" is RON 8.9 million, or some EUR 1.8 million, Economica.net reported.

The actual buyer of the assets is Nitramonia BC, a grain and fertilizers trader that also owns the Slobozia chemical plant – a producer of inputs for agriculture.

Besides the agri group Nitramonia BC, Eusebiu Gutu owns the cereal farm Cerealcom Bacau and the milling/bakery group Pampac Bacau.

(Photo source: CITR)