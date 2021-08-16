Profile picture for user andreich
Business

1% of Romanian employees earn above EUR 3,000 net

16 August 2021
A number of almost 564,000 employees in Romania, accounting for 11.4% of the total employees locally, received net salaries of over EUR 1,000 net in March of this year, according to data centralized by Ziarul Financiar daily based on information from the Ministry of Labour.

Of these, a significant number - almost 50,000 people - have incomes of over EUR 3,000 net per month, and this category represents 1% of the total employed population.

Compared to March 2020, the number of employees with net incomes of over EUR 1,000 increased by 18%.

In March 2020, only 477,284 employees earned more than EUR 1,000 net per month, and they accounted for 9.4% of the total of 5 million employees at the time.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

