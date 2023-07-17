Diversity

Romanian Embassy in Hungary joins other embassies in letter supporting LGBT community

17 July 2023

The Romanian Embassy in Hungary, along with those of the majority of EU member states, has signed a joint declaration in support of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary, which held the Budapest Pride march on Saturday, July 15. The march took place amidst a tense political climate caused by the conservative Orban government.

The joint declaration was published by the US Embassy in Budapest, and the Romanian Embassy is listed among the signatories, according to G4Media.

The letter in support of the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community was signed by all EU countries except Poland, and by all neighboring countries of Hungary except Serbia. The list of signatories includes the embassies of Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

The LGBTQ+ community marched through the historic center of the Hungarian capital on Saturday as part of the 28th Budapest Pride March. Despite the heat, thousands of people and several opposition parties to the government of prime minister Viktor Orban participated in the event, parading with trucks, banners, and rainbow flags. This year, the demonstration took place without police checks and security cordons, allowing participants to freely enter and exit the procession.

Despite the apparent normality of the event, the Hungarian government continues its moral and legal battle against the LGBTQ+ movement. Nevertheless, the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community received a strong international political message of support.

“Celebrating diversity is an important way to promote respect for human rights for all. Budapest Pride has the longest history of such events in the region, and we emphasize its role in promoting equal treatment and social acceptance for all LGBTQI+ individuals, thus contributing to the creation of a more open, fair, inclusive, and equal society,” the letter says.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Conejota | Dreamstime.com)

1

