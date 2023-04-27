Romanian elected European Economic and Social Committee’s vice-president for communication

Romanian Aurel Laurenţiu Plosceanu has been elected new vice-president for communication of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the house of EU organised civil society, for 2023‑2025.

The election took place at the mid-term renewal plenary session on April 26, marking the beginning of the second two-and-a-half-year term of the EESC's 2020-2025 mandate, which will end in October 2025.

Plosceanu belongs to the Employers' Group and will be at the helm of the EESC with newly-elected president Oliver Röpke (Austria, Workers' Group) and newly‑elected vice‑president for budget Krzysztof Pater (Poland, Civil Society Organisations' Group).

"I am very happy to take up this responsibility, to which I am strongly committed. Nowadays, we are facing multiple challenges, and we need to be able to communicate effectively what we do at the EU level and make the voice of EU organised civil society heard," the new vice-president for communication said.

Aurel Laurenţiu Plosceanu, born in Bucharest, became a member of the EESC in 2007. He has been president of the Section for Employment, Social Affairs and Citizenship (SOC) since 2020 and is the EU chair of the EU-Serbia Joint Consultative Committee.

In Romania, Plosceanu is currently president of the Romanian Construction Entrepreneurs' Association (ARACO) and vice-president of the General Union of Romanian Industrialists (UGIR).

Aurel Laurenţiu Plosceanu holds qualifications in economics, law and defence and studied at the Nicolae Titulescu University Bucharest and the Romanian National Defence College. He speaks English and French.

(Photo source: Facebook/EESC Employers' Group)