Romanian drivers protest high fuel prices by blocking gas stations

Gas stations in several Romanian cities were blocked at the beginning of this week by drivers protesting high fuel prices. The price of diesel fuel in Romania has increased by about 80% in the last 12 months, reaching over RON 9.2 (EUR 1.85) per liter.

Hundreds of drivers lined up to put only small quantities of petrol or diesel in their tanks, therefore creating jams and long wait times for fueling. Representatives of the gas stations called the police to disperse the protesters, but since they were technically not in breach of any law, law enforcement could not intervene.

“The protests are justified. The consumers have the right to be unhappy and refuse to buy from retailers with high prices,” Competition Council head Bogdan Chiriţoiu said at a conference about the emerging economic challenges.

He pointed out that, during the pandemic, the price of fuel in Romania was around RON 5 per liter as the oil barrel was trading at USD 20. Now, the fuel price has reached RON 9 per liter while the oil barrel is USD 120 and shows no sign of decline.

“There’s no sign that we’re having price hikes above the EU average. On the contrary, last time I checked, we were 5% below it,” he stated.

Chiriţoiu added that the price increases for fuels and other goods in Romania are all determined by “Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)