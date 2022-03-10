Romanians queue to buy fuel on rumors that prices will spike

Romanians queued to buy fuel at gas stations around the country on Wednesday evening, March 9, after unverified rumors that prices would go up by about a third overnight were spread by some local news outlets.

The rumor was that the price of gasoline and diesel would go up to RON 10-11 (EUR 2-2.2) per liter overnight due to alleged shortages. On March 9, regular fuel prices in Romania were between RON 7 and RON 8 per liter, with some premium fuels selling at over RON 8 per liter.

On Thursday morning, March 10, most fuel stations in Romania were still selling their fuel at RON 7.5-8.5 per liter, according to local Economedia.ro.

Romania’s economy minister Virgil Popescu assured that Romania is not currently facing any fuel shortages and there’s no reason for prices to spike in the short term.

“I call for calm: there’s no need to stand in line. We have enough stocks, so there are no arguments for unjustified and explosive price increases. Let us not get caught up in a hybrid war, especially in the current regional security context. As prime minister Nicolae Ciuca also announced, the competent institutions will start extensive control actions at the gas stations because WE WILL NOT ALLOW SPECULATION! Let's not get into the game of those who want to destabilize Romania!” the energy minister wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Prime minister Nicoale Ciuca summoned a Government meeting on Thursday morning to discuss this situation.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)